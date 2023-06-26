NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 03, 2023) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) provides security during close-quarters battle training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 03. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angela Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7892562
|VIRIN:
|230703-M-IU565-1150
|Resolution:
|6334x4223
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FASTCENT conducts joint CQB training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT