NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 03, 2023) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) and a U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Naval Security Force (NSF) Bahrain stack up during close-quarters battle training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 03. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angela Wilcox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 08:52 Photo ID: 7892558 VIRIN: 230703-M-IU565-1173 Resolution: 4245x6368 Size: 2.94 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FASTCENT conducts joint CQB training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.