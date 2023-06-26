Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 2/1 Helo Raid ROC [Image 4 of 4]

    BLT 2/1 Helo Raid ROC

    AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS AMERICA (LHA-6), CORAL SEA

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, take notes during rehearsal of concept aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Coral Sea, July 02, 2023. The ROC prepared BLT 2/1 Marines for a helicopter raid exercise to rapidly capture and control objectives essential to operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 23:47
    Photo ID: 7892333
    VIRIN: 230702-M-MJ391-2004
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS AMERICA (LHA-6), CORAL SEA
    This work, BLT 2/1 Helo Raid ROC [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Map
    ROC
    Terrain Model
    Helo Raid
    BLT 2/1

