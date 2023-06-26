BLT 2/1 Helo Raid ROC

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Scott Lasch, a company commander with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives a brief during a rehearsal of concept aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Coral Sea, July 02, 2023. The ROC prepared BLT 2/1 Marines for a helicopter raid exercise to rapidly capture and control objectives essential to operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

