    USS Oscar Austin Sailors Play Basketball Against Local High School Alumni [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Oscar Austin Sailors Play Basketball Against Local High School Alumni

    EASTPORT, ME, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Thomas McGowan 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    Commanding Officer Commander Bryan Wolfe jumps for the ball after tip off. USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) is in in Eastport, Maine participating in Independence Day celebrations. The town of Eastport, Maine has hosted a ship from the United States Navy every year for the holiday since 1905. Oscar Austin's crew will celebrate American Independence and freedom alongside their fellow countrymen and women, participating in Eastport's Fourth of July parade.

