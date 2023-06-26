Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin Sailors Play Basketball Against Local High School Alumni [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Oscar Austin Sailors Play Basketball Against Local High School Alumni

    EASTPORT, ME, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Thomas McGowan 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    Operations Specialist 3rd class White avoids defensive players while racing to the basket. USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) is in in Eastport, Maine participating in Independence Day celebrations. The town of Eastport, Maine has hosted a ship from the United States Navy every year for the holiday since 1905. Oscar Austin's crew will celebrate American Independence and freedom alongside their fellow countrymen and women, participating in Eastport's Fourth of July parade.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 18:10
    Photo ID: 7892169
    VIRIN: 230701-N-UD253-5625
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: EASTPORT, ME, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

