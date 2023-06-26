Fort Drum volunteers participate in a cleanup project at the Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk in Watertown on June 30, organized by the Fort Drum Army Volunteers Corps. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Fort Drum volunteers spruce up Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk
