Fort Drum volunteers spruce up Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 30, 2023) -- Fort Drum volunteers continued an effort that began last summer to keep the Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk in Watertown tidy, when they gathered June 30 with trash bags, gloves and the desire to give back.



Organized by the Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps (AVC), the cleanup efforts are in support of the City of Watertown’s Adopt-A-Spot program.



“We are very happy to be here, and doing our part to keep the community clean,” said Dani Reed, AVC program manager. “I think our volunteers all know how good it feels when they can give back to the community.”



Last month, Reed was alone in the cleanup efforts, so she said that having a few more helping hands this time was gratifying. Something similar happened early on last year when a small group of volunteers built up to about 40 when the project concluded in November.



“We committed to doing this project last year, adopting the Riverwalk, and they (Watertown City Council) asked if we wanted to do it again this year,” said Reed. “So even if it’s just me or two or 20 volunteers, we will be here every month.”



Bianca Ellis, retired military member, was more than happy to keep Reed company as they searched for debris along the Riverwalk.



“I just really like volunteering and having this positive experience,” she said. “Also, I like working with Dani because she is fun to be around – she is so enthusiastic and positive.”



Reed said that the AVC exists to help community members find suitable volunteer opportunities – whether that is within a soldier and family readiness group, at the USO, or the occasional visit to the local food pantry or animal shelter.



Volunteers have participated in past beautification projects at Thompson Park, the Black River Trail and within the Fort Drum trail system in the cantonment area.



“The communities in the tri-county area are so supportive of Fort Drum, so we want to be supportive of our local communities as well,” Reed said. “I was excited when this opportunity was announced last year. I thought, ‘Let’s do it – let’s get a team together and tackle it.”



For more information about the monthly beautification project, or other volunteer opportunities, call (315) 772-2899 or visit www.facebook.com/FortDrumArmyVolunteerCorps.



“We want Soldiers and family members to get out in the community and be involved,” Reed said. “Volunteering is one way to do that, and it can help build your resume when you have volunteer experience.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 15:02 Story ID: 448465 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum volunteers spruce up Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.