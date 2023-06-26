The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Demonstration Team performs at the Tinker Airshow, Oklahoma, July 1, 2023. Each performance provides the American public an opportunity to view the incredible capabilities of our service members serving aboard every ship, squadron, and unit in the United States Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

Date Taken: 07.01.2023
Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US