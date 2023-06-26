Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker Airshow [Image 10 of 12]

    Tinker Airshow

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Demonstration Team performs at the Tinker Airshow, Oklahoma, July 1, 2023. Each performance provides the American public an opportunity to view the incredible capabilities of our service members serving aboard every ship, squadron, and unit in the United States Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 13:33
    Photo ID: 7892114
    VIRIN: 230701-F-OI201-2023
    Resolution: 4161x2768
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Airshow [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow
    Tinker Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Demo Team
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    Tinker Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT