Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter sits on board a offshore platform July 1, 2023, near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The helicopter landed on the platform during the medevac of a recreational diver. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 13:12
|Photo ID:
|7892098
|VIRIN:
|230701-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|135.84 KB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs diver near Port Fourchon, La. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT