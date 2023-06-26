Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew stands in front of MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter July 1, 2023 in New Orleans. The crew had just returned after conducting a medevac offshore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 13:12 Photo ID: 7892091 VIRIN: 230701-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 1023x800 Size: 231.37 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs diver near Port Fourchon, La. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.