    Coast Guard medevacs diver near Port Fourchon, La. [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard medevacs diver near Port Fourchon, La.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew stands in front of MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter July 1, 2023 in New Orleans. The crew had just returned after conducting a medevac offshore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 13:12
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
