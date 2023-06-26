ET2 Connor Larson Tests for Signals on Switch Driver

230701-N-KW492-2004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Connor Larson, from Galesburg, Illinois, tests for signals on the resistors of a switch driver aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

