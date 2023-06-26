Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ET2 Connor Larson Tests for Signals on Switch Driver [Image 4 of 4]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230701-N-KW492-2004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Connor Larson, from Galesburg, Illinois, tests for signals on the resistors of a switch driver aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ET2 Connor Larson Tests for Signals on Switch Driver [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Electrical
    Electronics Technician
    Maintenance
    USS Antietam (CG 54)
    2M

