USS Antietam (CG 54) RAS with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

230701-N-KW492-1006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Sailors standby for instruction as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) approaches the Henry J. Keiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) for a replenishment at sea in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 by PO1 Ryre Arciaga