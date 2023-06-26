U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS New Orleans (LPD-18) prepare to refuel a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during flight operations in the Coral Sea, June 30, 2023. Flight operations provide training opportunities to increase the proficiency of Marines and Sailors ability to expeditiously move both supplies and personnel to operational locations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 00:58 Photo ID: 7891914 VIRIN: 230630-M-YJ953-1010 Resolution: 5095x3397 Size: 9.19 MB Location: CORAL SEA, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations Aboard USS New Orleans [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.