    Flight Operations Aboard USS New Orleans [Image 10 of 11]

    Flight Operations Aboard USS New Orleans

    CORAL SEA, AUSTRALIA

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS New Orleans (LPD-18) observes a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, land during flight operations in the Coral Sea, June 30, 2023. Flight operations provide training opportunities to increase the proficiency of Marines and Sailors ability to expeditiously move both supplies and personnel to operational locations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 00:58
    Photo ID: 7891913
    VIRIN: 230630-M-YJ953-1011
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA, AU 
