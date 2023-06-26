CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 2, 2023) - U.S. service members and base personnel celebrate U.S. Independence Day during a block party on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 2. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation program or MWR hosted an annual 4th of July celebration with food, music, and activities for deployed service members. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rion Codrington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.01.2023 13:57 Photo ID: 7891800 VIRIN: 230701-N-JJ684-1217 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.42 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier celebrates 4th of July [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Rion Codrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.