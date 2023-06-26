Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier celebrates 4th of July [Image 6 of 6]

    Camp Lemonnier celebrates 4th of July

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rion Codrington 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 2, 2023) - U.S. service members and base personnel celebrate U.S. Independence Day during a block party on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 2. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation program or MWR hosted an annual 4th of July celebration with food, music, and activities for deployed service members. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rion Codrington)

    This work, Camp Lemonnier celebrates 4th of July [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Rion Codrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CLDJ
    4th of July

