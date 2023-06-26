Wasp Hosts the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence and Bilateral Partnership Celebration

230630-N-CJ603-1771



NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) Guests watch fireworks above the harbor during the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence Ceremony held on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amber Speer)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023