230630-N-CJ603-1511
NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) The official party ceremoniously cuts the cake during the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence Ceremony held on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amber Speer)
Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 11:59
Photo ID:
|7891758
VIRIN:
Resolution:
|5760x3840
Size:
|755 KB
Location:
|NASSAU, BS
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
This work, Wasp Hosts the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence and Bilateral Partnership Celebration [Image 7 of 7], by SN Amber Speer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
To 50 and Beyond: Wasp Hosts the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence and Bilateral Partnership Celebration
