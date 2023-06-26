Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp Hosts the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence and Bilateral Partnership Celebration [Image 7 of 7]

    Wasp Hosts the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence and Bilateral Partnership Celebration

    NASSAU, BAHAMAS

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Amber Speer 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230630-N-CJ603-1511

    NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) The official party ceremoniously cuts the cake during the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence Ceremony held on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amber Speer)

