    4th of July [Image 16 of 16]

    4th of July

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The first in class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) celebrates the 4th of July. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capability to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 22:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th of July [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    4th of July

