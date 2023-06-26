Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Scott Stephens, from Dewey, Arizona, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, performs routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 30, 2023. HSC-9 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of CVW-8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 22:38 Photo ID: 7891513 VIRIN: 230630-N-EV695-1081 Resolution: 2302x3280 Size: 1.17 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hangar Bay [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.