Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hangar Bay [Image 15 of 16]

    Hangar Bay

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Scott Stephens, from Dewey, Arizona, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, performs routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 30, 2023. HSC-9 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of CVW-8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 22:38
    Photo ID: 7891513
    VIRIN: 230630-N-EV695-1081
    Resolution: 2302x3280
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hangar Bay [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shift Colors
    Flight Operations
    Shift Colors
    Shift Colors
    Shift Colors
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Hangar Bay
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Hangar Bay
    Hangar Bay
    Hangar Bay
    Hangar Bay
    4th of July

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT