U.S. Army Medical Service Corps 106th Anniversary

Happy Anniversary to the Army Medical Service Corps! Today Tripler Army Medical Center honored 106 years of dedication and the thousands of officers who have been a part of the long history of leadership and service. Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, the commanding general of 18th Medical Command and 2nd Lt. Ryan Adams cut the cake to honor the occasion.



Find all photos here:

