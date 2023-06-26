Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Medical Service Corps 106th Anniversary [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Medical Service Corps 106th Anniversary

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Happy Anniversary to the Army Medical Service Corps! Today Tripler Army Medical Center honored 106 years of dedication and the thousands of officers who have been a part of the long history of leadership and service. Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, the commanding general of 18th Medical Command and 2nd Lt. Ryan Adams cut the cake to honor the occasion.

    Find all photos here:
    https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p378080336

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Medical Service Corps 106th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler

