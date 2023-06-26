Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 prepares for take-off on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 24, 2023. George Washington is underway conducting flight deck certification, an evaluation of the ship’s proficiency to safely launch and recover aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman August Y. Clawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 19:58
    Photo ID: 7891419
    VIRIN: 230625-N-VX022-1007
    Resolution: 3648x4395
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS George Washington Flight Deck Certified

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USSGW #flightdeckcert #cvn73 #Warfighter #FlightOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT