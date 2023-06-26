Flight Operations

An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 prepares for take-off on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 24, 2023. George Washington is underway conducting flight deck certification, an evaluation of the ship’s proficiency to safely launch and recover aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman August Y. Clawson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 Photo ID: 7891419 by SN August Clawson