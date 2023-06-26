Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.31.2013

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Panaro 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 7, 2023) – Distinguished visitors observe flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 7, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Panaro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexander Panaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

