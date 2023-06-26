Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus AFB celebrates a century of air refueling [Image 7 of 7]

    Altus AFB celebrates a century of air refueling

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gary Sowa (right), 56th Air Refueling Squadron chief of evaluations, and Capt. Crystal Staszak, 56th Air Refueling Squadron student pilot, position for refueling during the air refueling centennial flyover in Texas and Oklahoma, June 27, 2023. Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma has trained student pilots and boom operators on the KC-46 Pegasus since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

    This work, Altus AFB celebrates a century of air refueling [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

