U.S. Air Force Maj. Gary Sowa (right), 56th Air Refueling Squadron chief of evaluations, and Capt. Crystal Staszak, 56th Air Refueling Squadron student pilot, position for refueling during the air refueling centennial flyover in Texas and Oklahoma, June 27, 2023. Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma has trained student pilots and boom operators on the KC-46 Pegasus since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:55 Photo ID: 7890975 VIRIN: 230627-F-KL977-1002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.17 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Altus AFB celebrates a century of air refueling [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.