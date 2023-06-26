Altus AFB celebrates a century of air refueling

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Sweaney, 56th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, gauges the position of a KC-135 Stratotanker boom during the air refueling centennial flyover in Texas and Oklahoma, June 27, 2023. The first successful air refueling mission occurred 500-feet over Rockwell Air Field in San Diego, California, June 27, 1923. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US