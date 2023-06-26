U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Sweaney, 56th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, gauges the position of a KC-135 Stratotanker boom during the air refueling centennial flyover in Texas and Oklahoma, June 27, 2023. The first successful air refueling mission occurred 500-feet over Rockwell Air Field in San Diego, California, June 27, 1923. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7890973
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-KL977-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Altus AFB celebrates a century of air refueling
