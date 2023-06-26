Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. O'Connor Receives Legion of Merit [Image 6 of 7]

    Col. O'Connor Receives Legion of Merit

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher O'Connor, chief of staff of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, poses for a photo with his wife, Aurora O'Connor, after he was awarded the Legion of Merit at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, June 30, 2023. O'Connor was presented with the award in thanks for his two years of dedicated service while stationed in New Orleans. He will go on to serve as an instructor at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz)

    This work, Col. O'Connor Receives Legion of Merit [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Juan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff
    MARFORRES
    Legion of Merit

