Col. O'Connor Receives Legion of Merit

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen David Bellon, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, poses for a photo with Col. Christopher O'Connor, chief of staff for Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, after he was awarded the Legion of Merit at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, June 30, 2023. O'Connor was presented with the award in thanks for his two years of dedicated service while stationed in New Orleans. He will go on to serve as an instructor at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz)

