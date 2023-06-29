Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Motto Run 20230629 [Image 7 of 7]

    Fox Company Motto Run 20230629

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in their motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 29, 2023. The new Marines run a 4-mile course passing their families who are patiently waiting to begin Family Day with their new Marines. (U.S.Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 12:47
    VIRIN: 230629-M-JK941-1294
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Family Day
    DI
    Band
    ERR
    Motto Run

