Fox Company Motto Run 20230629

New Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in their motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 29, 2023. The new Marines run a 4-mile course passing their families who are patiently waiting to begin Family Day with their new Marines. (U.S.Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

