    The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC [Image 2 of 2]

    The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Darryl Briggs 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Kevin Rhodd, an Observer Coach/Trainer, assigned to 1st Battalion, 306th Regiment, 188th Infantry Brigade, conducts an after-action review with the Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, to discuss strengths, procedures, and best practices followed during training for the eXportable Combat Training Capability on Fort Stewart, June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Darryl Briggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 11:27
    Photo ID: 7890160
    VIRIN: 230618-A-XO066-1192
    Resolution: 5124x3648
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    3ID
    1AE
    First Army
    XCTC
    1A

