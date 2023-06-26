The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC

Staff Sgt. Kevin Rhodd, an Observer Coach/Trainer, assigned to 1st Battalion, 306th Regiment, 188th Infantry Brigade, conducts an after-action review with the Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, to discuss strengths, procedures, and best practices followed during training for the eXportable Combat Training Capability on Fort Stewart, June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Darryl Briggs)

