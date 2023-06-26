The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC

Sgt 1st Class Jose Posada, an OC/T assigned to 3rd Battalion, 395th Armored Regiment, 188th Infantry Brigade conducts an after-action review with the Soldiers of 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team during an eXportable Combat Training Capability on Fort Stewart, June 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darryl Briggs)

