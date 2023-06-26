Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC [Image 1 of 2]

    The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Darryl Briggs 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Sgt 1st Class Jose Posada, an OC/T assigned to 3rd Battalion, 395th Armored Regiment, 188th Infantry Brigade conducts an after-action review with the Soldiers of 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team during an eXportable Combat Training Capability on Fort Stewart, June 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darryl Briggs)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 11:27
    VIRIN: 230615-A-XO066-1093
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, The Ready Brigade Hosts 30th ABCT for XCTC [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    3ID
    1AE
    First Army
    XCTC
    1A

