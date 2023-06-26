Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing [Image 3 of 6]

    Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program member fends off a 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven team member in a training suit during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 28, 2023. A group of 50 members and chaperones toured the Raven training facility to familiarize themselves with Raven mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:59
    Photo ID: 7890152
    VIRIN: 230628-F-DA916-1897
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing [Image 6 of 6], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing
    Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing
    Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing
    Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing
    Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing
    Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    Phoenix Ravens
    Delaware Girls State

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT