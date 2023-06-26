An American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program member fends off a 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven team member in a training suit during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 28, 2023. A group of 50 members and chaperones toured the Raven training facility to familiarize themselves with Raven mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 10:59
|Photo ID:
|7890152
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-DA916-1897
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
This work, Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing [Image 6 of 6], by Mauricio Campino
