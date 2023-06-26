Senior Airman Giorgio Bonomo, 436th Security Forces Squadron Raven team member, leads a group of American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program members through stretching exercises during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 28, 2023. A group of 50 members and chaperones toured the Raven training facility to familiarize themselves with Raven mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:59 Photo ID: 7890151 VIRIN: 230628-F-DA916-1120 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 6.98 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ravens Take Youth Under Their Wing [Image 6 of 6], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.