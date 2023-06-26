230630-N-OG286-1027 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 30, 2022) A child gets his face painted onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi during the installation's Red, White and Boom Independence Day celebration. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

