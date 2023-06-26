Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day Celebration [Image 3 of 8]

    Independence Day Celebration

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230630-N-OG286-1113 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 30, 2022) A magician performs onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi during the installation's Red, White and Boom Independence Day celebration. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    This work, Independence Day Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

