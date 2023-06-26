Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown meets Switzerland Lt. Gen. Süssli [Image 1 of 10]

    CSAF Brown meets Switzerland Lt. Gen. Süssli

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Lt. Gen. Thomas Süssli, Swiss chief of defense, speaks with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 07:53
    Photo ID: 7889776
    VIRIN: 230628-F-LE393-1064
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CSAF Brown meets Switzerland Lt. Gen. Süssli [Image 10 of 10], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    Switzerland
    Swiss
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSAF22FET

