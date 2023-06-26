Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    39th ABW Change of Command

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Left to right Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander; Col. Calvin Powell, outgoing 39th Air Base Wing commander; and Col. Kevin Lord, incoming 39th Air Base Wing commander; participate in a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Kevin Lord replaced Powell as 39th ABW commander after serving as the commander of the 20th Operations Group Shaw AFB, South Carolina. The 39th ABW is charged with defending NATO’s southern flank under the auspices of Third Air Force, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and U.S. European Command. The wing projects global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 06:31
    Photo ID: 7889734
    VIRIN: 230630-F-DR389-1092
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 39th ABW Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39th ABW Change of Command
    39th ABW Change of Command

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Change of Command
    39th Air Base Wing
    Third Air Force
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces in Africa

