39th ABW Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord, incoming 39th Air Base Wing commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Kevin Lord replaced Powell as 39th ABW commander after serving as the commander of the 20th Operations Group Shaw AFB, South Carolina. The 39th ABW is charged with defending NATO’s southern flank under the auspices of Third Air Force, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and U.S. European Command. The wing projects global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

