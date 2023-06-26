Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230630-N-DH616-3001 [Image 7 of 7]

    230630-N-DH616-3001

    ITALY

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Cmdr. Fernando Estrella 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    230630-N-DH616-3001 TARANTO (JUN 30, 2023) Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) conducted its Handover Turnover (HOTO) ceremony on Friday, June 30th, 2023 in Naval Station Taranto, Italy. The UK properly relieved the U.S. in a scheduled turnover onboard the SNMG2 Flagship, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS JAMES E WILLIAMS (DDG 95). UK Commodore Paul Stroude assumed command of the task group from U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Scott Sciretta after a twelve-month long deployment under U.S. command. With the completion of the HOTO, the Flagship is transferred over to Daring-class air-defense destroyer, HMS DUNCAN (D37).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 06:11
    Photo ID: 7889732
    VIRIN: 230630-N-NU642-3001
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230630-N-DH616-3001 [Image 7 of 7], by CDR Fernando Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230630-N-DH616-1001
    230630-N-DH616-1002
    230630-N-DH616-1003
    230630-N-DH616-1004
    230630-N-DH616-1005
    230630-N-DH616-1006
    230630-N-DH616-3001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SNMG2 NATO US NAVY ROYAL NAVY JAMES E WILLIAMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT