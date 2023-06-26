230630-N-DH616-1003 TARANTO (JUN 30, 2023) Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) conducted its Handover Turnover (HOTO) ceremony on Friday, June 30th, 2023 in Naval Station Taranto, Italy. The UK properly relieved the U.S. in a scheduled turnover onboard the SNMG2 Flagship, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS JAMES E WILLIAMS (DDG 95). UK Commodore Paul Stroude assumed command of the task group from U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Scott Sciretta after a twelve-month long deployment under U.S. command. With the completion of the HOTO, the Flagship is transferred over to Daring-class air-defense destroyer, HMS DUNCAN (D37).

