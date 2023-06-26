Lightning strikes at Kadena for Northern Edge

An Air Force F-35A Lightning II with the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, arrives at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2023. By operating out of Kadena, visiting forces build experience operating in the physically vast and strategically complex environment of the Indo-Pacific, enabling greater readiness and interoperability with joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

