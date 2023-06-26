Lightning strikes at Kadena for Northern Edge

An Air Force F-35A Lightning II with the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, arrives at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2023. Kadena regularly hosts visiting joint, allied and partner forces to conduct missions to enhance operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

