U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, 11th Air Force, passes the 36th Wing guidon to Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, 36th Wing commander, during the 36th WG change of command ceremony, June 30, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 36th Wing mission is to provide a US-based lethal warfighting platform for the employment, deployment, reception and production of air and space forces in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023
This work, Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske takes command of the 36th Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Akeem Campbell