U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, 11th Air Force, Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander and Brig. Gen. Paul Fast departs off stage, June 30, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Palenske has deployed extensively in support of combat, humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping and peace-enforcement operations. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 00:36 Photo ID: 7889474 VIRIN: 230630-F-RA633-3115 Resolution: 5869x3912 Size: 10.31 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske takes command of the 36th Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.