U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, 11th Air Force, relinquishes the 36th Wing guidon to Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, during the 36th Wing change of command ceremony, June 30, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The passing of the guidon signifies the ceremonious assumption of responsibility and command from one party to another. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 00:36 Photo ID: 7889472 VIRIN: 230630-F-RA633-2094 Resolution: 5392x3595 Size: 10.08 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske takes command of the 36th Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.