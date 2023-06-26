Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske takes command of the 36th Wing

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander receives a swagger stick from Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, during the 36th Wing change of command ceremony, June 30, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Palenske is a command pilot with more than 3,500 hours in various aircraft, including UG-1H, UH-60, MH-60G, MH-53J/M and CV-22B. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

