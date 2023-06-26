Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske takes command of the 36th Wing [Image 2 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske takes command of the 36th Wing

    GUAM

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander receives a swagger stick from Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, during the 36th Wing change of command ceremony, June 30, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Palenske is a command pilot with more than 3,500 hours in various aircraft, including UG-1H, UH-60, MH-60G, MH-53J/M and CV-22B. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

