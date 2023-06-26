Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Test cell Airmen ready engines for launch [Image 2 of 3]

    Test cell Airmen ready engines for launch

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C jet engine is tested in a full afterburner state, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jun. 21, 2023. Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test aircraft engines like this in a specialized hangar to ensure all components function properly before use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    USINDO-PACOM: USPPACOM: Indo-PACOM

