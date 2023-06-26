Test cell Airmen ready engines for launch

An F-15C jet engine is tested in a full afterburner state, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jun. 21, 2023. Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron test aircraft engines like this in a specialized hangar to ensure all components function properly before use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 Location: OKINAWA, JP